premier league

Welcome to Free Footy Streams


We show FREE, LIVE games featuring every Premier League team - no signup required.

Free Footy Streams is your one stop shop for EPL footy. You don't have to download any software, we only link to the highest quality media player streams. So, just sit back, relax and enjoy the live sports online.

Upcoming Matches of this Month
League Date Teams Channel Time
Barclays Premier League 30/12/2009 Man Utd v Wigan Channel 1 20:00 BST
Barclays Premier League 30/12/2009 Portsmouth v Arsenal Channel 2 19:45 BST
Barclays Premier League 24/05/2009 Liverpool FC v Tottenham Channel 3 16:00 BST
Barclays Premier League 24/05/2009 West Ham v Middlesbrough Channel 4 16:00 BST
Barclays Premier League 24/05/2009 Sunderland v Chelsea Channel 5 16:00 BST